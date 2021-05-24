VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.66 or 0.00986785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.16 or 0.10791703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00085571 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

