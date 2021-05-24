Loser Coin (LOWB) Achieves Market Cap of $10.79 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00059076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.13 or 0.00381814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00182711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003542 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00887052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOWBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.