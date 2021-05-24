Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post $524.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $524.80 million and the lowest is $523.49 million. Dropbox reported sales of $467.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,027 shares of company stock worth $1,327,190. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $59,989,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

DBX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.18. 163,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,891. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

