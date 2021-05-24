Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on IEA shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

IEA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,108. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

