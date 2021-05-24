Zacks: Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to announce sales of $53.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $43.20 million. Amyris reported sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $386.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.20 million to $400.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $383.73 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. 43,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Amyris by 128.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

