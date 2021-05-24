Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 67 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,576,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $387.23. 6,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,813. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

