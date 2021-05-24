Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $147.21. 20,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,726. The company has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

