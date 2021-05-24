Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $70,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 359,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,976,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.09. 5,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,854. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $135.94 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.08.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.