Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.95

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.95 and last traded at $88.65, with a volume of 81056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

