Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 6,528 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $4,481,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 120,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.67. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

