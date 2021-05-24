Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 4,760 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $75,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,551,770. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $365.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

