1ST Source Bank Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.69. 30,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.90. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

