Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.7% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $54,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QCOM opened at $131.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.