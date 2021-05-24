Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Yalla Group stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $15.54. 30,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,760. Yalla Group has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Yalla Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

