NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading Up 6.5%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.45. Approximately 12,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 149,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,447,000. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

