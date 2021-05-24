COVER Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $16.41 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One COVER Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $263.28 or 0.00697612 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.41 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 129% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00066514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00994654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.83 or 0.10926825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00085804 BTC.

COVER Protocol Coin Profile

COVER Protocol is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,505 coins and its circulating supply is 62,343 coins. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cover Protocol provides peer to peer coverage with fungible tokens. It lets the market set coverage prices as opposed to a bonding curve. Cover Protocol allows DeFi users to be protected against smart contract risk. It stabilizes the turbulent DeFi space by instilling confidence and trust between protocols and their users. By bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance, Cover Protocol aims to open the doors of DeFi to all investors. The COVER Token and Migrations (SAFE2 to COVER) The exact token distribution can be found here. In our original plans, we had a tentative amount of 55,000 $COVER to be migrated. However, the amount of $COVER eligible in the snapshot for claiming (for those who missed the $SAFE =>$SAFE2 migration) was lower than expected by 150 tokens. For now, this difference of 150 $COVER will be minted to the treasury and we will hold a vote for $COVER holders to decide on what we do with these tokens.On release, $SAFE2 holders can migrate to $COVER while those who missed the $SAFE -> $SAFE2 migration will be eligible to claim a partial amount of their snapshotted balance. There will be a MIGRATE button on the left bottom of the side nav. This page refers to the updated version of COVER. Historical data prior to the update can be consulted here. “

COVER Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COVERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.