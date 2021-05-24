First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FHN remained flat at $$19.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,319. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $5,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

