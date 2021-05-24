Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,935.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after buying an additional 711,697 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,591,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,592. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

