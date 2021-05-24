Brokerages Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT at $64.50

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

ZGNX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 8,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth $193,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Zogenix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zogenix by 4,124.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 426,606 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

