Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.8% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.69. The company had a trading volume of 64,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

