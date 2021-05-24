WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 496,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 49.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 12,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 155.5% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,539,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,384,538,000 after purchasing an additional 295,217 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.43. The company had a trading volume of 85,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,864. The stock has a market cap of $446.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day moving average of $213.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

