Mariner LLC Has $69.16 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,682 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $69,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $104.86. 195,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,682,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.