Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys 166 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $500.32. 77,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $519.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

