Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,347. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $99.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

