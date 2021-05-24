Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 541.11 ($7.07).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Avast stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 458.90 ($6.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 40.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 464.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 485.57. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.31%.

In related news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

