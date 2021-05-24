Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1,208.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

