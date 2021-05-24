Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177.58 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $177.58 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00007241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021106 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.01 or 0.00925555 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,038,497 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

