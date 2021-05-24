Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. 57,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,959. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $11,752,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

