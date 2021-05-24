Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

