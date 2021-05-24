Bluzelle Price Down 44.1% Over Last 7 Days (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 52.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $56.76 million and $24.12 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 109.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.11 or 0.00981149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.27 or 0.10914855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00085844 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,449,472 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

