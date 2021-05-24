ParkinGo (GOT) Price Down 33.5% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $10,579.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,820.92 or 1.00263131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00035387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00083004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000900 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000147 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

