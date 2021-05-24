Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 5,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

