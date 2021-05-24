Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 5,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Analyst Recommendations for Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

