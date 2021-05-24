Mengis Capital Management Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,234,000 after buying an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.48. 8,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,808. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.33 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

