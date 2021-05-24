Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Genuit Group (LON:GEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 759 ($9.92) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GEN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Shares of Genuit Group stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 615 ($8.04). 142,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 72.98. Genuit Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 617 ($8.06).

In other news, insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.