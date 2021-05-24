BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

NYSE BLK traded up $8.72 on Monday, hitting $869.49. 1,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,722. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.00 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80. The company has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $820.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.