Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $120.42 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,157 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $120,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 251,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.36. 746,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,116,313. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74.

