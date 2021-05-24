Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 68,847 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 612,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,847 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $86,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.74. 30,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,063. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.38 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

