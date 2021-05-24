Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2021 – U.S. Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – U.S. Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

5/10/2021 – U.S. Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

5/7/2021 – U.S. Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – U.S. Physical Therapy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

5/3/2021 – U.S. Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

4/28/2021 – U.S. Physical Therapy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38.

Get US Physical Therapy Inc alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,619 shares of company stock worth $1,581,622. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for US Physical Therapy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Physical Therapy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.