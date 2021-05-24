Graypoint LLC Sells 71 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,294.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,277.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,982.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

