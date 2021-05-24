Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 10,768 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 374,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,033,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $378,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $89.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

