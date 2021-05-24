BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 49,733 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,435 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,733 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.16% of eBay worth $65,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.52. 275,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

