Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.98 and a 1-year high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

