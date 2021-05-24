BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 978,160 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1,190.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 978,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.32% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $160,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.45. 103,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,525. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average is $143.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

