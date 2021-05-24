V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-$11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.41 billion.V.F. also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.33.

VFC traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. V.F. has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

