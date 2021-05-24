Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.90 million.

NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $320.79 million, a P/E ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 1.04. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

