ThreeFold (TFT) Price Hits $0.0903 on Major Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $7.33 million and $46,396.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00379660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00181442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003543 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00862198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.