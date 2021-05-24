Vanilla Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $91,951.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $12.66 or 0.00033685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and $91,951.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00379660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00181442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003543 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00862198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 828,787 coins and its circulating supply is 643,627 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

