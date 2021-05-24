Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.46 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 72% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $388,283.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001925 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00379660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00181442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003543 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00862198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,775,669 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.