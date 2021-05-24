Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the highest is $8.23. Moderna posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,148.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $2,206,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,629,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,681,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,917,824 shares of company stock worth $539,503,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.28. 117,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,275,735. Moderna has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 131.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.