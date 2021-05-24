Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 257.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $22,904,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 92,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

